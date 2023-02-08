Police are searching for a man who allegedly hugged and kissed a child in a Brooklyn subway station on Feb. 2, 2023. (NYPD)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A white-bearded man with a cane hugged and kissed an 8-year-old girl in a Brooklyn subway station last week, police said.

The suspect approached the child when she was with her 15-year-old brother on the platform at the President Street subway station in Crown Heights on Thursday at around 6:40 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man then hugged and kissed the girl on the nose and hand before patting her on the head, police said. The girl was not injured.

The suspect, who was dressed in dark clothing and walking with a cane, then got on the escalator and fled the subway station, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who remained at large, as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.