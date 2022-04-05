BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 13-year-old boy was randomly punched in the face by a man with brass knuckles while riding a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The boy was on a southbound L train at the Halsey Street station in Bushwick on March 16 when the man approached and punched him unprovoked, police said. The brass knuckles caused a laceration to the boy’s eye. He didn’t require medical attention at the scene.

After punching the boy, the man exited the train and then re-entered the same train just a few cars down before fleeing the scene, the NYPD said.

The suspect — pictured in the video below — is in his 30s, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and has a thin build, police said.

