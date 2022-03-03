PROSPECT PARK SOUTH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was sentenced to 22 to years to life in prison Thursday for the 2018 stabbing death of a professor in Brooklyn.

Mirzo Atadzhanov, 32, broke into 66-year-old Jeremy Safran’s home on May 7, 2018, officials said. He stabbed Safran, a professor at the New School, twice in the chest and three times in the stomach.

Before he was killed, Safran had been working out in the basement. His wife called 911 after the attack.

Responding officers found Atadzhanov hiding in a closet in the basement. They also found the knife used in the stubbing from the trunk of Atadzhanov’s car.

“This defendant broke into the victim’s home and when confronted, senselessly stabbed him to death,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “Hopefully, today’s sentence brings a measure of solace to his heartbroken family. The defendant has now been held accountable for his actions.”



At the time of the stabbing, a neighbor told PIX11 News Atadzhanov had been watching the house. She said it appeared Atadzhanov has targeted Safran’s home.

Neighbors at Atadzhanov’s Brighton Beach apartment building previously told PIX11 he was a quiet guy who kept to himself. On social media, he claimsedto be an adjunct instructor, and a ranked chess instructor. Atadzhanov graduated from Brooklyn College with a Master of Science in Biology.

Safran was a professor of psychology at The New School for Social Research and clinical professor at the New York Postdoctoral Program in Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis.

“An internationally renowned psychotherapist, Jeremy was deeply respected and admired by The New School community and his colleagues throughout the psychology profession for his work on psychoanalytic theory and practice, as well as research on psychotherapy processes and outcomes. Jeremy earned countless distinctions for his work,” New School officials noted.