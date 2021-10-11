EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man was killed by a suspected drunk driver following a crash on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn early Monday, police said.
It happened just after 1 a.m. on the Belt Parkway near the Pennsylvania Avenue exit, authorities said.
A man driving a BMW rear-ended another vehicle, authorities said.
The two drivers pulled over, and when the BMW driver got out, he was struck by a third vehicle and thrown into a lane of traffic, according to police.
He was later pronounced dead, police said.
His identity was not immediately disclosed.
The driver of the rear-ended vehicle was not injured, police said.
The woman was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI, authorities said