Man who exits vehicle in Belt Parkway crash fatally struck by suspected drunk driver

Brooklyn

Belt Parkway crash

A man was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver after a crash on the Belt Parkway (Citizen App)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man was killed by a suspected drunk driver following a crash on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn early Monday, police said.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on the Belt Parkway near the Pennsylvania Avenue exit, authorities said.

A man driving a BMW rear-ended another vehicle, authorities said.

The two drivers pulled over, and when the BMW driver got out, he was struck by a third vehicle and thrown into a lane of traffic, according to police.

He was later pronounced dead, police said.

His identity was not immediately disclosed.

The driver of the rear-ended vehicle was not injured, police said.

The woman was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI, authorities said

