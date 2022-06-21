EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man convicted after he dragged an NYPD officer with a stolen car — paralyzing the officer — is headed back behind bars, this time for leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car in Brooklyn, officials said Tuesday.

Justin Murrell, 20, was sentenced to five years in prison for the May 23, 2021 incident, which happened just over a year after he was released from prison for dragging and seriously injuring Officer Dalsh Veve in 2017. Veve spent months in rehab.

“It is pure luck that more people were not injured or killed by this defendant’s reckless behavior, and he deserves every day of this prison sentence, especially because of his history of dangerous and destructive conduct,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “Serious charges and vigorous prosecution were important to protect the public from harm, and I hope that he will use his prison term to finally grow up and learn from his mistakes.”

Murrell pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on March 28. He’d been given a plea offer for a maximum sentence of seven years.

In the 2021 incident, Murrell ran multiple red as officers chased him. He drove on the sidewalk and struck multiple cars, officials said. Two drivers suffered injuries when Murrell crashed into their cars. He had no valid driver’s license.

When he was arrested again, the head of the Police Benevolent Association slammed Murrell’s initial release from prison. Patrick Lynch said Murrell’s release on parole represented “everything that is wrong with our justice system right now.”

“We tried to warn the city what would happen when he was set free,” Lynch said at the time. “Every moment he spends free is not only an insult to our hero brother and his family – it is a real danger for New Yorkers.”