MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police took a 45-year-old man into custody Wednesday, charging him in a robbery that took place Tuesday.

During the robbery, Raymond Silva allegedly struck a 91-year-old man in the head with a cane. The attack happened after Silva allegedly demanded cash, but was unsatisfied with the amount given to him, police said.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the victim suffered head pain and a laceration above his eye; he was transported and treated at a local hospital, where he was described as being in stable condition.

Silva is facing charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.