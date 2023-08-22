BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly performed lewd acts in front of women in two separate incidents in Brooklyn.

In the first incident, on July 30 at 1 p.m., a 29-year-old victim was on an F train approaching the 15th Street–Prospect Park when she spotted the suspect sitting across from her exposing himself and performing a lewd act, according to police.

In the second incident, around 10:43 a.m. on Aug. 2, a 40-year-old woman aboard an F train approaching the Ditmas Avenue train station spotted the same man sitting across from her, and exposing himself while performing a lewd act, police said.

In both occurrences, the victims were not physically injured and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

Investigators said the man was last seen wearing a black face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and gray sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.