Man wanted for dragging woman out of car in Brooklyn, driving off with vehicle and dog: NYPD

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — A man is wanted for a violent car robbery in Brooklyn, police said.

The incident took place last Sunday at around 1:15 p.m. A man approached the woman, 73, as she sat in her parked 2008 red Honda in the area of Mill Avenue and Mayfair Drive. The man displayed a walking stick and opened the victim’s driver side door.

He then physically removed the victim from the car and entered the vehicle. Once inside, he drove away to parts unknown with the victim’s toy poodle Luna inside.

The victim was taken to a hospital for a head injury. No arrests have been made, police are still investigating.

