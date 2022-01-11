Man wanted for breaking into, stealing vehicle in Brooklyn: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A man broke into a vehicle Jan. 2, stealing a purse, credit card and dashboard camera, police said Tuesday.

The man broke into the black Lexus SUV at about 1 a.m. Jan. 2 near the intersection of Shore Parkway and East 19th Street, police said. The car belonged to a 27-year-old female victim.

Police said the suspect stole the car’s dashboard camera and a small purse, which contained a credit card that he used to make $87 worth of unauthorized charges.

The man is caught on camera using the Lexus, police said.

The man was last seen wearing a Yankees hat, dark hooded sweatshirt, dark vest and dark pants, police said.

