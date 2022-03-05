SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man walked right into an unlocked Brooklyn home Feb. 21 before making his way through the house and disturbing possessions, police said Saturday.

The suspect walked into the home, located near 40th Street and 6th Avenue, at about 2 p.m. Police said the house was unlocked, and the suspect walked into the front door before walking through the home and ransacking through closets. However, he didn’t remove any property.

(Credit: NYPD)

After the invasion, police said the man fled on foot. No injuries or thefts were reported.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, brown boots, a black hat and a white mask; he was also seen carrying a black book bag and a red bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).