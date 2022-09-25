FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man tried to sexually assault a woman inside a Brooklyn subway station after she asked him for directions, police said.

It happened at the Lafayette Avenue subway station in Fort Greene around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, NYPD officials said.

A 36-year-old woman was on a southbound C train approaching the Lafayette Avenue station when she asked a stranger for directions. The man told her to follow him off the train so he could show her where to go, police said.

As the woman followed the man up the stairs from the subway platform, he turned around and exposed himself to her, authorities said. The man then allegedly grabbed the woman and attempted to have her engage in oral sex.

The suspect fled when two MTA workers appeared. The victim was not physically injured during the incident, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video and images showing the suspect, who hasn’t yet been caught.

The man was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, a red T-shirt with a Nike logo on the front, black pants and white sneakers, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).