Man tries to rape woman on stairs of apartment building in Flatbush: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man tried to rape a woman as she entered her apartment building in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police said.
The suspect attacked the 24-year-old victim as she walked into her building, located near Beverly Road and Rogers Avenue in Flatbush, around 2:45 a.m., according to the NYPD.
He physically and sexually assaulted the woman on the stairs but then ran off when she began to yell, police said.
The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect late Saturday night.
