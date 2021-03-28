Man tries to rape woman on stairs of apartment building in Flatbush: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
attempted rape suspect in Flatbush, Brooklyn

Police are looking for this man in connection with an attempted rape in Flatbush, Brooklyn on March 27, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man tried to rape a woman as she entered her apartment building in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police said.

The suspect attacked the 24-year-old victim as she walked into her building, located near Beverly Road and Rogers Avenue in Flatbush, around 2:45 a.m., according to the NYPD.

He physically and sexually assaulted the woman on the stairs but then ran off when she began to yell, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect late Saturday night.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

