Man tries to rape woman in Brooklyn apartment lobby: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection with an attempted rape in Sheepshead Bay on Dec. 3, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A man tried to rape a woman inside the lobby of an apartment building in Brooklyn, police said Saturday.

The 45-year-old victim told police the suspect approached her inside the building lobby, located near Shore Parkway and 13th Street in Sheepshead Bay, around 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

The man grabbed her and tried to wrestle her to the ground, then dragged her out of the building’s vestibule, police said. The victim resisted and the suspect fled, according to authorities.

The victim suffered bruising and scratches on her body but refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Saturday morning.

