Man tries, fails, to take $500 cash from Brooklyn bank: NYPD

Police say this suspect tried to steal $500 from a bank in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — A man tried to steal $500 cash from a Brooklyn bank Nov. 23 by “making a gesture with his hand mimicking a firearm,” police said Saturday.

Police said they received a report from the 18th Avenue bank at about 11:20 a.m.

A man approached the bank’s teller window and verbally demanded $500 cash while mimicking a firearm with his hand.

No cash was removed from the bank, police said, and the man fled on foot.

The suspect is described as about 5-foot-eight-inches tall and between 170 and 180 points. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black mask and sunglasses.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).