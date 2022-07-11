BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man entered a Brooklyn media company June 24 and tied up two employees before robbing the business, police said Monday.

The two employees at the Halsey Street business were approached by the suspect about 11:30 a.m., police said. Once inside, the man held the employees at gunpoint, forced their hands behind their backs and then used zip ties to bind them. After the employees were tied up, the man stole a cellphone and about $35,000.

Police said the suspect fled on foot from the business before getting into a red Jeep Wrangler. The vehicle has a sticker on its right rear windshield.

The two victims did not to be hospitalized following the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).