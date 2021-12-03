Surveillance image of a man accused of throwing a liquid in a Jewish woman’s face in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Nov. 2, 2021 in an apparent anti-Semitic attack, police say. (NYPD)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — The NYPD have been looking for a man accused of throwing a liquid in a Jewish woman’s face on a Brooklyn street in November in an apparent anti-Semitic attack, authorities said Friday.

Police said it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 as the woman, 33, was walking near the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Eastern Parkway, in the Crown Heights section.

According to the NYPD, the unidentified man approached her, threw an unknown liquid substance in her face and said, “You people are disgusting,” before fleeing the scene.

The woman was ultimately not physically harmed from the incident, police said.

The woman, who is Jewish, was wearing dark clothing at the time, but is not Orthodox, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The NYPD said their Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating the incident.

Officials released the above surveillance image of the man they were looking for, describing him as about 40 years old, standing 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 lbs. with a medium build, black hair and facial hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).