BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man threw hot coffee in an employee’s face after being prevented to leave a store in Brooklyn without paying for his order Friday, according to police.

The suspect went inside a 7-Eleven at Brighton Beach Avenue, opened a bag of donuts, ate one of them and served himself coffee before attempting to leave the store without paying, officials said Monday. When a store employee prevented him from leaving, he threw hot coffee in the victim’s face and shoved him to the floor.

The man fled westbound on Brighton Beach Avenue, police said. The victim suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Police are seeking help in finding and identifying the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).