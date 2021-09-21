Man threatens to blow up Brooklyn synagogue, makes anti-Semitic statement: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man threatens to blow up Brooklyn synagogue

Surveillance images of a man accused of making anti-Semitic remarks and threatening to blow up a synagogue in Borough Park, Brooklyn on Sept. 19, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation Sunday in Brooklyn after a man allegedly made anti-Semitic comments and threatened to blow up a synagogue, according to authorities.

Police said it happened around 3 p.m. in front of Congregation Bnai Usher Tenka, an Orthodox synagogue on 12th Avenue in the Borough Park neighborhood.

According to officials, a 23-year-old man was standing out in front of the synagogue when he was approached by an unidentified man who suddenly made a threatening, anti-Semitic statement and then threatened to blow up the house of worship.

The victim was not physically injured and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

The NYPD said the Hate Crime Task Force’s investigation was ongoing as they search for the unknown man.

Police released the above images of the man they were looking for in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

NYC parents debate COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

R. Kelly defense witness speaks out: 'I was there ... Nobody's chained up'

East Flatbush families scramble to get kids to school after buses don’t show up

Safer streets in NYC: Officials push for tougher laws, more enforcement

Brooklyn mom forced to use umbrella inside leaky NYCHA home

Oji hits the MTV VMAs red carpet at Barclays Center

More Brooklyn

Crime

NYC prosecutors wrap up as R. Kelly sex trafficking trial moves into next stage

11-year-old boy injured in deadly quadruple shooting in Bronx park: NYPD

Hostess assaulted on Upper West Side after asking tourists for vaccine cards had just started Carmine’s job

Restaurants prepare for first weekend of enforcing vaccination proof

New video shows chaos at Manhattan restaurant shooting

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of pregnant Harlem mom

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter