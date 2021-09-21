Surveillance images of a man accused of making anti-Semitic remarks and threatening to blow up a synagogue in Borough Park, Brooklyn on Sept. 19, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation Sunday in Brooklyn after a man allegedly made anti-Semitic comments and threatened to blow up a synagogue, according to authorities.

Police said it happened around 3 p.m. in front of Congregation Bnai Usher Tenka, an Orthodox synagogue on 12th Avenue in the Borough Park neighborhood.

According to officials, a 23-year-old man was standing out in front of the synagogue when he was approached by an unidentified man who suddenly made a threatening, anti-Semitic statement and then threatened to blow up the house of worship.

The victim was not physically injured and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

The NYPD said the Hate Crime Task Force’s investigation was ongoing as they search for the unknown man.

Police released the above images of the man they were looking for in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).