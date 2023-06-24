EAST FLATBUSH, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man targets girls in their early teens, and does lewd acts on them, all while riding public buses, the NYPD said.

Now police are getting the word and his photo out about the suspect so people can be aware of the potential danger, and so they can get him into custody before he resumes his pattern.

Police say he strikes every few weeks.

The individual’s most recent sex crime was on the B-46, in East Flatbush. On May 30, 2023, police say, he approached a 14-year-old girl and touched her inappropriately. It happened near the intersection of Foster and Utica Avenue around 4:25 in the afternoon, detectives said.

That’s the time of day when many middle-and high-school-aged students are returning home from school. That attack happened three weeks after the male suspect had also approached a 13-year-old girl.

According to police, he approached the 13-year-old girl from behind, while on a B-103 bus near Glenwood Road and East 77th Street and repeatedly rubbed onto the girl’s behind while aroused. That attack happened on May 10, 2023, around 7:05 a.m., a time when many students were on public buses headed to school.

The two city buses run through Canarsie and East Flatbush, and residents have expressed outrage over the crimes.

“Catch him,” said resident Phyllis Hall, “before he touches somebody else and damages their soul.”

Local residents who spoke with PIX11 News said they were pleased that his face is being shown far and wide since the NYPD released his photo on their official Twitter.

“Is that from the video on the bus?” Asked Adonis John, who lives near the B-43 bus route, about the photo of the suspect that police are distributing. “If that is, then I’m glad to know that [the camera is] actually there for not just aesthetics, that it actually works so that they can capture images of people committing crimes.”

John is the mother of a school-age girl. She said that her family’s frequent use of the bus makes it all the more important to her that the man gets caught.

“It’s what I take to work,” she said, “I go to visit family, I take the bus. I drop my daughter wherever she needs to go, I take the bus.” She also voiced concern that many in the community expressed that the man has a pattern of abusing a girl every three weeks or so.

Roger Allen, another local resident, said that he has school-aged children, including daughters, and the whole situation has left him and others feeling unsettled.

“If they can bring this guy to justice,” he said, “I think the whole community will be relieved.”

Police believe the man in the photo is set to strike again soon.