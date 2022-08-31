A 31-year-old man was attacked and beaten with a baseball bat by a trio in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on July 31, 2022, police said. (NYPD)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said.

The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD.

The three suspects were involved in some sort of argument with the 31-year-old victim and they surrounded him on the sidewalk, police said.

One of the suspects, who appears to be a teen, began hitting the victim with a baseball bat. The two other suspects also punched the victim near or on the head, according to surveillance video released by police.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition with serious injuries, including a severe cut and swelling on the right side of his face, authorities said.





(Photo credits: NYPD)

Police are still searching for the three suspects (pictured above), who are believed to be between the ages of 15 and 30.

