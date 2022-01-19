Man struck in head by train at Brooklyn subway station

FILE – NEW YORK, NY – MARCH, 17: Commuters make their way through the Atlantic Center Barclays subway station on March 17, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Victor J. Blue/Getty Images)

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — A 23-year-old man suffered head trauma and two broken legs when he was struck by a train in a Brooklyn subway station, an NYPD detective said Wednesday.

The man was struck in the head by a Coney Island-bound Q train at the Atlantic Ave./Barclays subway station as he bent over to pick up his backpack on Tuesday afternoon around 1:20 p.m., police officials said. He was sent flying.

Police said the victim did not fall on the tracks. He was seriously injured in the incident regardless.

The man was taken to a Brooklyn hospital. He was still in critical condition on Wednesday.