BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man viciously beat a 12-year-old boy with a crutch during an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn last week, according to police and surveillance video.

The boy was walking to the train station on Caton Avenue when he was ambushed on St. Paul’s Place on Nov. 17 at around 7:40 a.m., police said. The suspect came up from behind the victim and struck him several times with the crutch while the child was in the crosswalk, the NYPD video shows.

The boy suffered minor injuries to the head and was taken to urgent care in stable condition, police said.

Prior to the assault, the suspect was seen on video running down the street with the crutch in his left hand before he rushes across the street and takes several swings at the victim, who is not pictured in the footage.

The suspect then fled northbound on St. Paul’s Avenue and remained at large, as of Wednesday morning. Police said the man has a medium build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black jacket with a yellow hood, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).