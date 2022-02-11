Surveillance images of a man accused of stealing a woman’s sneaker off her foot in a Brooklyn subway station on Feb. 9, 2022, police say. (NYPD)

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman in Brooklyn was left with only one shoe after a man randomly ripped her sneaker off as she exited a subway station on Wednesday.

Police said the 47-year-old woman was walking up the stairs at the Grand Army Plaza station in Park Slope around 11 a.m. when it happened. An unknown man suddenly ripped left sneaker off her foot as she headed out of the station.

The footwear thief then escaped into the station, hopping over a turnstile before running onto a train to flee the scene, authorities said. The victim was not physically injured during the incident.

The suspect could be seen holding the stolen sneaker in surveillance images released by the NYPD.

Police described the thief as a man between the ages of 20 and 30, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 220 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray knit cap, a gray vest, a blue sweater, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

