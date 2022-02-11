Man snatches woman’s shoe as she exits Brooklyn subway station

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man steals woman's shoe in Brooklyn subway station

Surveillance images of a man accused of stealing a woman’s sneaker off her foot in a Brooklyn subway station on Feb. 9, 2022, police say. (NYPD)

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman in Brooklyn was left with only one shoe after a man randomly ripped her sneaker off as she exited a subway station on Wednesday.

Police said the 47-year-old woman was walking up the stairs at the Grand Army Plaza station in Park Slope around 11 a.m. when it happened. An unknown man suddenly ripped left sneaker off her foot as she headed out of the station.

The footwear thief then escaped into the station, hopping over a turnstile before running onto a train to flee the scene, authorities said. The victim was not physically injured during the incident.

The suspect could be seen holding the stolen sneaker in surveillance images released by the NYPD.

Police described the thief as a man between the ages of 20 and 30, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 220 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray knit cap, a gray vest, a blue sweater, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Communities react to another day of violence

Recent NYC fatal crashes raise concerns over traffic safety

Video: Man in Hasidic clothing sucker punched on Brooklyn street, police say

Holocaust survivor, 99, fatally struck while crossing Brooklyn street

More Brooklyn

Crime

Shoplifters make off with steaks, more in spike around NYC

Video: Man in Hasidic clothing sucker punched on Brooklyn street, police say

Several suspects wanted in string of Bronx robberies

NJ hospital worker attacked, burned in break room; manhunt on for potentially armed and dangerous suspect

Snatch-and-grab thieves target Louis Vuitton, Burberry at Westchester mall

Gun violence continues to plague NYC

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter