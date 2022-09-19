BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A burglar stole some cash and equipment from a Brooklyn bar last month before fleeing the pub on a CitiBike, authorities said Monday.

The suspect used an unlocked door to get inside the Purgatory Bar at 675 Central Ave. in Bushwick on Aug. 19 at around 11 a.m., police said. The burglar was caught on surveillance video counting the cash while in the bar, according to the NYPD footage. In all, the man made off with electronics and cash totaling $4,400, police said

The burglar then fled on the bike in an unknown direction. Police said the suspect is in his 30s with an average build. He was seen wearing a grey t-shirt with the word ‘Puma’ on the front, black shorts, black sneakers, and wearing a gold-colored backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).