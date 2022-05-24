BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man stole a car at a gas station in Brooklyn on Sunday night, police said.

One of the victims was pumping gas at a gas station along 18th Avenue near 60th Street at around 11:40 p.m. when the suspect entered the car with three women inside, according to authorities. The victims were able to leave the car before the suspect drove off, video of the incident showed.

WATCH: A man drives off in a car he stole from a gas station in Brooklyn, police said. pic.twitter.com/yMuxwWJOM6 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 24, 2022

Police sought help from the public in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).