BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man snatched a yarmulke off a 6-year-old boy’s head in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said.

In the vicinity of Bedford and Lafayette avenues, the suspect took the boy’s yarmulke at around 11 a.m. and fled the scene, according to authorities. An investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).