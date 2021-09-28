Man steals $50K necklace, pendant in Brooklyn gunpoint robbery: NYPD

Cops released surveillance images of the suspect who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and got away with $50K worth of jewelry Sept. 21, 2021 (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man robbed another man at gunpoint at a Brooklyn auto shop, fleeing with $50,000 worth of jewelry, police said.

The 56-year-old victim was standing outside an auto repair shop in the vicinity of Bartlett Street and Harrison Avenue just after 9 a.m. on Sept. 21, police said.

A man approached the victim, produced a handgun and told the victim not to run, according to authorities.

The victim did, however, run away, video surveillance obtained by police shows.

He fled inside the garage, where he fell, cops said.

The suspect then took the victim’s necklace and Buddha pendant valued at $50,000 and discharged a round from the handgun, police said.

The victim suffered pain to his right leg and left hand, but refused medical attention.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

