Man steals $1,400 in tools from commercial truck, flees scene in wheelchair: NYPD

Police are searching for this man, wanted in connection with a robbery involving a truck in Brooklyn. Surveillance image is from the alleged crime scene’s surrounding area, police said (NYPD Handout).

BROOKLYN — A man broke into a commercial truck parked on a Brooklyn street and stole more than a thousand dollars before fleeing in a wheelchair, the NYPD said Wednesday.

The truck was parked and unoccupied on Ditmars Avenue near Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn on Saturday. At around 4 p.m., the man approached the truck and broke the front passenger window, police said.

Once inside the commercial vehicle, the man stole tools valued at about $1,400, police said. He then fled northbound on Ditmars Avenue toward Coney Island Avenue.

