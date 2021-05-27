Man steals $1,400 in tools from commercial truck, flees scene in wheelchair: NYPD

Police are searching for this man, wanted in connection with a robbery involving a truck in Brooklyn. Surveillance image is from the alleged crime scene’s surrounding area, police said (NYPD Handout).

BROOKLYN — A man broke into a commercial truck parked on a Brooklyn street and stole more than a thousand dollars before fleeing in a wheelchair, the NYPD said Wednesday.

The truck was parked and unoccupied on Ditmars Avenue near Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn on Saturday. At around 4 p.m., the man approached the truck and broke the front passenger window, police said.

Once inside the commercial vehicle, the man stole tools valued at about $1,400, police said. He then fled northbound on Ditmars Avenue toward Coney Island Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

