A man (pictured) is accused of repeatedly stalking an MTA subway employee while she was at work in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – An MTA worker feared for her safety after a man repeatedly stalked her while she worked in the subway, police said.

The 33-year-old MTA employee at the Parkside Avenue subway station in Brooklyn told police that a man intentionally showed up where she worked on several occasions between April 3 and April 11, according to the NYPD.

Cellphone video (below) of one of the incidents shows a man walk up and put his face in the window where the MTA employee was working.

The woman was not harmed during any of the incidents, police said.

The suspect is approximately 40 years old, 240 pounds and 6 feet 2 inches tall, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).