BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man stabbed a subway rider with an ice pick in an unprovoked attack at a Brooklyn subway station last week, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Friday. The attack happened on the J line at the Crescent Street subway station around 4:15 a.m. on April 19, police said.

Two men were standing on the northbound platform when the suspect walked up and stabbed one of them in the stomach with an ice pick, according to the NYPD. Police said the attack was unprovoked.

The suspect continued to follow the victim and the other man as they tried to get away, investigators said. The suspect then got on a northbound J train, police said.

The 38-year-old victim was taken by private means to a hospital in stable condition. The second man was not hurt.

Police described the suspect as about 35 years old, around 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

