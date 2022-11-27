Police asked for help identifying a man in connection with a Nov. 23, 2022 stabbing at a Brooklyn subway station (NYPD)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man stabbed and bit another man after an argument inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Sunday.

The victim, 19, had a verbal dispute with the attacker inside the Pennsylvania Avenue subway station on Nov. 23 around 2:45 p.m., officials said. The argument escalated.

The attacker stabbed the victim in the torso, bit him on the forearm, then fled. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have asked for help identifying the man. The NYPD released surveillance images on Sunday. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).