BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man already sought in connection with subway crime allegedly stabbed a 77-year-old woman inside a Brooklyn station on Tuesday, police said.

In the Tuesday morning attack at the Crescent Street subway station, the man stabbed the woman in the back with an unknown sharp object, causing a laceration, officials said. The man fled the station on foot while the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the attack was unprovoked. No words were exchanged before the stabbing.

NYPD officials said the same man was being sought in connection with a Feb. 19 stabbing at the Livonia Avenue and Van Siclen Avenue subway station. He punched a 20-year-old woman in the back, setting off a verbal dispute. Then the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman three times in the abdomen.

High-profile acts of violence in New York City’s subway system prompted increased police presence and a new subway safety plan, which includes more enforcement of MTA rules and new homeless outreach teams.

The MTA also recently announced plans to test subway platform doors, which could prevent deadly pushing incidents in stations.

In recent instances of subway crime, a man was slashed; another man was shot in the chest; a woman was beaten with a hammer and another woman had feces rubbed on her face.

Several teens were also stabbed on a Brooklyn subway platform.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).