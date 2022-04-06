SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man stabbed a 70-year-old woman in the back in Brooklyn in an unprovoked attack, police said Wednesday.

The victim was walking near Eighth Avenue and 53rd Street when an attacker approached from behind in the middle of the day on March 30, officials said. He stabbed the woman in the back with an unknown object, then fled the scene.

Emergency medical workers took the victim to the hospital for treatment. She suffered bleeding and pain in the attack.

Police asked for help finding a man wanted for questioning in the incident. He’s believed to be in his 20s.

