Pictured is the robber who allegedly stabbed a man in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the assailant who stabbed a man during a robbery in Sunset Park earlier this month.

The 42-year-old victim was walking along 56th Street near Fifth Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Sept. 11 when a man snatched his gold chain off his neck, according to authorities. When the victim attempted to get his chain back, the crook pulled out a sharp object, stabbed him in the stomach, then ran off. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was last reported by officials to be in stable condition.

Police on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspect, asking the public for help finding him. He’s described as about 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, with a slim build and a bald head.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).