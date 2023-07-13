BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of a Brooklyn NYCHA complex Wednesday night, police said.

Authorities found Stephon Sinclair with multiple stab wounds to his legs near the Tompkins Houses on Park Avenue at around 8:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to the hospital but couldn’t be saved.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).