CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 23-year-old victim was stabbed in the torso at West 36th Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island around 2:10 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two people were being questioned by police, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released by police.

