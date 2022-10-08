CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from stab wounds to his torso in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers found Kerwin Cox, 35, lying unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk on Franklin Avenue near Lincoln Place after they were dispatched around 1:30 a.m., according to authorities. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police was ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly stabbing.

Another fatal attack happened in Brooklyn just a few hours earlier, when a man was shot in the head in Flatbush, according to officials. The incident is also under investigation but police do not believe they are connected.

