A man was killed and two others were injured after he asked the suspect to stop taking photos of his niece, police said.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was stabbed to death Tuesday after he asked an individual to stop taking photos of his 27-year-old niece in Williamsburg, police said.

The NYPD said officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. of a person stabbed at 340 Roebling St. When officers arrived, police said they found a 36-year-old man with a stab wound to the neck, a 45-year-old man with slash wounds to his neck and back, and a 27-year-old woman with a slash wound to her wrist.

EMS took the 36-year-old man, identified by police as Severiano Reyes, to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue where he was pronounced dead. The others were taken to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect is still at large.

