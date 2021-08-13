Man stabbed during dispute on subway in Brooklyn: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man was stabbed aboard a subway in Brooklyn during an argument early Friday, according to the NYPD.

Police said the two men got into an argument on a Manhattan-bound L train around 4:45 a.m., near the Lorimer Street station in Williamsburg.

Things escalated when one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man, authorities said.

The victim was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital in what police described as “stable” condition.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

