BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A would-be robber attacked a man in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning, police said.

The 33-year-old victim was stabbed in the torso and slashed in the head during an attempted robbery near 6001 Fort Hamilton Parkway at around 4:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There have been no arrests.

