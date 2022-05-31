BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the chest while on an F train in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was stabbed around 3:10 p.m., officials said. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The attacker fled at the York Street station. Police said the stabber was believed to be in his 20s. He was last seen wearing black pants and a yellow shirt.

Mayor Eric Adams, a former cop whose campaign focused on public safety, has implemented several pushes to make subways safer. More cops have been deployed into the transit system, though Adams has expressed some frustrations with how some of those officers patrol the system.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).