BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man aboard a subway train in Brooklyn.

The stabbing occurred on a southbound 3 train approaching the Atlantic Avenue subway station around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the NYPD.

The 43-year-old victim got into an argument with a man who proceeded to stab him multiple times on the head and torso, police said. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect (pictured above) is about 20-25 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 180-200 pounds, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).