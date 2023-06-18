BEDSTUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are investigating after a fight on the subway turned violent overnight.

A man was stabbed on a Manhattan-bound J train approaching the Myrtle Street Subway Station in Bedstuy.

The stabbing happened early Sunday, around 2 a.m. Investigators said a 31-year-old male got into a dispute with a stranger on the train. That man pulled out a knife and stabbed the 31 one-year-old victims in the torso before running off, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police said there have been no arrests.

