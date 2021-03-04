Man stabbed on J train at Brooklyn subway station: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brooklyn subway stabbing

Police on the scene at the Marcy Avenue subway station after a man was stabbed on a J train early Thursday morning, March 4, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police responded to a Brooklyn subway station early Thursday morning after a man riding the train was stabbed, the NYPD said.

According to police, the 37-year-old man was stabbed just after 6:30 a.m. while aboard a J train at the Marcy Avenue subway station, along the J, M and Z lines, in Williamsburg.

EMS responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, officials said. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Police said they were looking for a man who fled the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Business booming for Brooklyn liquor store

Community calls for change in NYPD's 75th precinct

Fire on BQE during multi-vehicle crash

Brooklyn mom's home plagued by leaks

Brooklyn's 75th Precinct Shakeup

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later

Advocates call out heavy handed policing against juveniles

Split Senate votes to begin COVID-19 relief bill debate, right after they read all 628 pages aloud

Cold this weekend — but next weekend is WOW

House passes police reform bill, though Senate battle is just beginning

Hazlet's Hope Network gives hope to those with addiction problems

Public advocate unveils 'Renewed Deal' to help struggling New Yorkers

@PIX11News on Twitter