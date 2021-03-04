Police on the scene at the Marcy Avenue subway station after a man was stabbed on a J train early Thursday morning, March 4, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police responded to a Brooklyn subway station early Thursday morning after a man riding the train was stabbed, the NYPD said.

According to police, the 37-year-old man was stabbed just after 6:30 a.m. while aboard a J train at the Marcy Avenue subway station, along the J, M and Z lines, in Williamsburg.

EMS responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, officials said. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Police said they were looking for a man who fled the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).