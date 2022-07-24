Police are investigating a stabbing at a Shell gas station in East Flatbush, Brooklyn Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Citizen App)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the chest at a gas station in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred at the Shell gas station at 1143 Clarkson Avenue in East Flatbush at around 6:40 a.m., police said. The 46-year-old victim was stabbed with an unknown object, police said.

Officials said that the man was taken to the hospital and is not likely to survive his injuries.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

