DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn — The NYPD launched an investigation after a man was stabbed aboard a subway in Brooklyn overnight, officials said early Friday.

Authorities said it happened around 12:15 a.m. as the victim, 30, was riding on a southbound No. 4 train as it neared the Nevins Street station in Downtown Brooklyn.

According to police, an unidentified man in his 30s stabbed the man in his leg.

Officials said it was unclear what transpired before the attack.

The suspect ran off the train at the Nevins Street station and fled the station to parts unknown, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in what police described as “stable” condition. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

