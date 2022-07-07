DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Police are searching for the man who stabbed a victim twice in the back outside a New York City subway station on Tuesday.

It happened outside the entrance of the Jay Street–MetroTech station in Downtown Brooklyn around 6 p.m. The 55-year-old victim was threatened by another man who punched him in the face and then stabbed him in the back with a knife, according to the NYPD.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The suspect (shown below) is approximately 40 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).