BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the arm and leg in a subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, according to police.

Around 8:09 a.m., the victim was stabbed with an unknown object on the No. 3 train platform, authorities said. The victim was reported to be in stable condition at a hospital.

Police are yet to release information regarding the suspect. This attack is the second stabbing incident reported by police after Mayor Eric Adams announced increased police presence in the subway system following a subway shooting in Brooklyn.