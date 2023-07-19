Police are seeking a man accused of stabbing a 19-year-old in Brooklyn over a basketball game.

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police are seeking a suspect after a 19-year-old was stabbed on July 11 over a fight about a basketball game in Brooklyn Heights.

Police said the victim was playing basketball at Pier 2 Brooklyn Bridge Park with a group when an argument broke out about the game. A man took out a switchblade knife, police said, and stabbed the victim in the chest.

The suspect fled from the park after the stabbing, according to police. The victim was taken to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

