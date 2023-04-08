Police said they have identified the man in the picture as Phillip Meyes, 45, of Brooklyn. (NYPD

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man in connection to the robbery and fatal beating of John Sarquiz, 55, outside a Dyker Heights deli on March 29, according to authorities.

Police said they are searching for Phillip Meyes, 45, of Brooklyn.

Sarquiz was attacked outside the store on 13th Avenue near 73rd Street in Dyker Heights at around 8 p.m. on March 29, according to the NYPD. The suspect hit and kicked Saqrqiz after knocking him to the ground before stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the victim, police said. The assailant then fled the scene.

Sarquiz was rushed to the hospital with head injuries and died on Monday, police said. The medical examiner has deemed the incident a homicide.

“He was hit in the head from behind and fell to the floor, and then was [repeatedly] kicked in the head and beaten, and his money and his jewelry were stolen,” the victim’s sister, Christina Sarquiz, told the New York Post.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).